Several victims sustained non-life threatening injuries in shooting outside T-Mobile Center in KCMO Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several people sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting outside the T-Mobile Center in the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9 p.m.

The T-Mobile Center "initiated a shutdown for safety," according to KCPD. The shutdown has since been lifted and the scene is secure.

During the shutdown, the WWE Supershow was being hosted inside the T-Mobile Center. The Cornucopia Festival in the Power and Light District concluded for the night at 9 p.m.

There seems to be no continued threat at this time, according to KCPD.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

