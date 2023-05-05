Sex crimes charged dismissed Thursday in case involving a former Boy Scout leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Boy Scout leader who faced trial May 8 on sex charges learned Thursday those charges would be dismissed.

Andrew Rowland, 47, faced charges in Johnson County District Court rape, aggravated sodomy by force and 2 counts of an abuse of a child under 18.

His case drew attention after information surfaced he served as Troop 284 Scoutmaster Andrew Rowland in the Shawnee Trails District in Kansas.

Rowland was honored about 4 years ago as an Outstanding Scoutmaster by the Shawnee trails District.

Paul Morrison, who served as Rowland’s attorney, praised the decision of Assistant District Attorney Ryan Walkiewicz to dismiss the case.

“It’s a credit to the ADA (Assistant District Attorney,’’ Morrison said. “He’s a section chief and a good lawyer who takes his ethical obiligation seriously.”

