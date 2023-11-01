Shawnee city manager under fire; council calls special session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee City Council met in a closed session Wednesday afternoon to discuss a personnel matter that outgoing Mayor Michelle Dislter says is related to City Manager Doug Gerber.

Gerber was appointed to the position earlier this year, though the hiring process was not without concerns voiced by some involved in the process, including Distler.

In an email to KSHB 41 News, Distler said that she raised her concerns to the council but they were "dismissed" and the council proceeded to appoint Gerber.

Distler didn't immediately elaborate on the accusations or issues that were raised against him.

The agenda item for Wednesday's executive session referenced discussion of non-elected personnel at the city.

Though the agenda didn't name Gerber as the official, Distler confirmed the council would be discussing him Wednesday afternoon.

Distler wasn't able to provide all the details of the incident that prompted the council to call the meeting, but said she wasn't surprised when she received a Kansas Open Records Act request from the Kansas City Star related to Gerber.

"Depending on the action the council takes tonight, and the fact that we no longer have a deputy city manager, the council will have to immediately appoint an interim city manager and then I assume they would go through the recruitment process again," Distler said in an email.

