Shawnee County deputies arrest 13-year-old for alleged Kansas Capitol bomb threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 13-year-old from Shawnee County, Kansas, was arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb the Kansas Capitol in Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports about the threat made on social media.

The threat prompted law enforcement to evacuate the Capitol and search the building with bomb-detection K-9s. No threats were found on Capitol grounds.

The 13-year-old was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat, a felony.

