Shawnee man drowns Saturday at Stockton Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, man drowned Saturday at Stockton Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the man was swimming around 6 p.m. in the lake’s first cove west of Stockton Dam.

He was seen diving under and resurfacing near a pontoon boat. But as he continued to swim toward the vessel, he went under again and did not resurface.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Cedar County’s deputy coroner.

This drowning marks the third of the year for MSHP Troop D, which covers counties in the southwest corner of Missouri.

