Shawnee man facing Johnson County charges in connection to KCMO, Prairie Village crime spree in February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee man was transferred from a Missouri prison to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center this week to face charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder in Prairie Village.

Missouri online court records reveal that around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, police responded to Penn Valley Park in Kansas City, Missouri, where two victims reported they had been robbed at gunpoint by a group of suspects on dirt bikes.

One of the suspects, later identified as Joseph Kiesling, 20, is alleged to have pointed a gun at the head of one of the victims in the course of the robbery. The suspects stole the victim’s moped and fled the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, police in Prairie Village were dispatched to an area near W. 75th Street and State Line Road on reports of an attempted carjacking .

Prairie Village police said that two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up to a driver and attempted to carjack the vehicle. The driver was able to escape and drive away. As the driver pulled away, one of the suspects opened fire toward the vehicle, but did not strike the driver.

The two suspects fled the scene into Missouri on W. 75th Street. They eventually crashed and were taken into custody by KCPD officers in the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Kiesling was transported to KCPD’s Metro Patrol Detention Unit after the arrest, and while there, detectives investigating the Penn Valley Park incident recognized him as one of the suspects in that incident.

On Feb. 26, a day after the crime spree, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kiesling with one count of first-degree robbery.

Kiesling pleaded guilty in the case in September and was sentenced to seven years in a Missouri prison.

Also on Feb. 26, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Kiesling with attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property for the incident in Prairie Village.

Johnson County prosecutors would wait while Kiesling’s case worked its way through the Missouri criminal justice system before proceeding with their case.

On Thursday, Oct. 30, Kiesling was transferred from the Missouri Western Reception and Diagnostic Correctional Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center to face the Kansas charges.

He’s scheduled to make his first appearance on the Kansas charges on Friday afternoon.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.