Two suspects in custody after attempted armed carjacking in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody Wednesday after an attempted carjacking in Prairie Village Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the attempted carjacking in the 1900 block of West 75th Street.

They say a motorist was stopped at a red light when two suspects pulled next to them on a motorcycle.

One suspect opened the victim's driver's side door and the victim was able to pull the door shut and drive away, according to police.

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victim as they drove away.

The suspects fled eastbound on W 75th street into Missouri and were apprehended by KCPD officers after an accident.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital and were held in custody to be charged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

