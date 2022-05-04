Shawnee man pleads guilty in 2019 death of KC woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in the 2019 death of a Kansas City woman.

On July 13, 2019, the Shawnee Police Department was called to Advent Health Shawnee Mission Medical Center on a domestic battery call, where Lucia Frayre, 30, was receiving treatment. Frayre passed away later that week.

Chavez was initially charged three days after Frayre's death with premeditated first-degree murder in addition to the rape and aggravated criminal sodomy charges, following an investigation by the Shawnee Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

Chavez is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on June 30, 2022.

