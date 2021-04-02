Shawnee man, woman, charged with murder of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Shawnee residents are facing first-degree murder charges in Johnson County in connection to the death of a child last November.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office Friday charged Shelly Christine Vallejo, 29, and Jean Pierre Morales, 26, with first degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and felony possession of Fentanyl.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Nov. 14, 2020, in Merriam.

The pair are set to make a video appearance before a judge Friday afternoon. Both remain in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .