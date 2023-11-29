Shawnee Mission East student charged with felony for injuring Black student during fight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee Mission East High School student was charged Wednesday after he was caught on camera hurling racist language and later assaulting a Black female student during a fight on Nov. 15.

The 15-year-old teen male was charged with unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly cause great bodily harm to another person or disfigurement of another person, a level 4 person felony.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the student because he's a minor.

Video that's been widely circulated on social media shows the moments that led up to the fight.

The victim, Brey’anna Brown, is seen interacting with a group of students before they walk away. During the interaction, the teen is seen standing near the group.

As the group Brown was interacting with walks away, the teen walks away in the same direction.

Brown is later heard saying, "Don't say nothing or less you're going to come say it to my face, cause I'm not going to do it with you."

The teen is later heard saying, "Man shut the f**k up," before walking toward Brown and saying the N-word twice.

Brown and the teen then begin fighting in a scuffle that lasted over 20 seconds before staff and other students jump in between them.

As of result of the fight, Brown was left with a broken nose.

"The District is saddened by this incident. As with many circumstances that gain social media attention, inaccurate information has spread in our community," a district spokesperson said in part in a statement. "At the same time, the District has an obligation under federal law to protect the confidentiality of students involved in disciplinary incidents, which the greater public interest does not trump. Therefore, we are unable to share specific details related to this incident."

—