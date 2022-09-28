Shawnee Mission North math teacher, swim coach charged with child sexual exploitation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee Mission North math teacher and girls swimming coach was arrested Wednesday on five charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Johnson County, Kansas, prosecutors charged Alexander Morris, 32, with the crimes, which allegedly took place between January and mid-September of this year.

Court records indicate Morris was an employee of the Shawnee Mission School District.

Shawnee Mission North principal Dave Ewers told KSHB 41 News that Morris is no longer the girls' swimming coach.

An agenda item on Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting is seeking board approval for the termination of Morris, effective immediately.

Morris remained booked at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center as of Wednesday night on a $150,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned on the charges during a hearing on Thursday.

KSHB has requested a comment from the Shawnee Mission School District and will update this story if a comment is provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

