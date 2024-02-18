Shawnee police engage with armed suspect at QuikTrip near Shawnee Mission Parkway, Martindale Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team is investigating after shots were fired Sunday in a Shawnee QuikTrip.

Shawnee police were notified of a rolling disturbance with shots from a truck along K-7, per police.

Soon after, around 11 a.m., police responded to the QuikTrip near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Martingale Road on reports of a robbery in progress.

Police were told shots were fired inside the business and officers “engaged an armed subject at the door,” per Shawnee police.

One suspect was transported to an area hospital. Police said the subject is in critical condition.

“We are thankful that no citizens or officers were injured. Officers are not currently seeking any other suspects," police shared on social media.

This is a developing story and may be updated as information is available.

