Shawnee police investigating after 24-year-old woman shot, killed Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police are investigating a shooting death just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Flint.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on reports of a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, police believe they may have heard gunshots from inside and witnessed a person attempting to leave the scene.

Once in the building, a deceased 24-year-old woman was located with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police detained two persons of interest.

In addition to Shawnee detectives, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory Crime Scene Unit as well as the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department at 916-631-2150 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .