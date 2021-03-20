Shawnee police officer suffers minor injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee police officer suffered minor injuries Friday responding to a call for an intoxicated driver.

Officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman Road, where the vehicle was located, and began a traffic stop “as the driver pulled into a driveway in the 14000 block of 67th Street,” according to a news release.

“The driver proceeded to walk away as the officer made contact,” the release stated. “The driver struck the officer and an officer assistance call went over the radio.”

Police said the driver was arrested for driving under the influence and battery of a law enforcement officer.

The officer suffered “minor injuries to his face,” according to the release.

