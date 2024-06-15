Shawnee police search for suspect who stabbed teen, adult on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department is searching for a suspect who stabbed a teenager and adult Saturday afternoon in Shawnee.

Shawnee police, the Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to a reported armed physical disturbance around 12:13 p.m. in the 5200 block of Barton Drive.

Investigators located a 17-year-old male and adult woman who had been stabbed.

The male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman was transported with minor injuries, per Shawnee police.

Detectives are actively searching for an 18-year-old male suspect who was identified.

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating the stabbing.

