KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trio of cows was on the move Monday near Midland Drive and Maurer Road in Shawnee.

The Shawnee Police Department shared images Tuesday of the scene as the department worked to wrangle the animals.

Shawnee Police Department

“We’ve had quite the stretch of animal calls,” the department shared on social media.

Shawnee Police Department

Shawnee police said the cows “booked it for quite a while” before “finally hoofing it back home.”

Police thanked citizens for assisting officers in corralling the animals.

