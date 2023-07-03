Sheriff: Jackson County teenager, 14, injured in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that injured a 14-year-old teenager.

Sheriff Darryl Forte tweeted that deputies responded just before 2 a.m. Monday on a shots fired into a residence call in the 1900 block of Ponca Drive, east of Missouri Highway 291 and north of U.S. Highway 24 in Independence.

When deputies arrived, they located the 14-year-old suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation indicates the teen was struck by a bullet that was fired from the street.

No arrest or suspect information was immediately provided.

