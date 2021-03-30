Shooter sought after gunfire Monday evening inside Overland Park Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pulled out a handgun Monday evening and fired shots inside an Overland Park, Kansas, Walmart.

Overland Park police received the first 911 call at 5:16 p.m. from the store at 7701 E. Frontage Road, a police department spokesman said.

No one inside the store was hit by the gunfire, according to the department spokesman.

Police found no evidence of blood inside the store.

The gunman got into an argument with another man near the store's cash registers, the department spokesman said.

The suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting.

He and a woman ran from the store, got into a silver 4-door Hyundai sedan and left the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

