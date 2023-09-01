Shooting in south KCMO leaves one 55-year-old man dead Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in south KCMO Thursday night and left one 55-year-old man dead.

Officers were responding to a report of multiple parties fighting just before 8:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 67th Street when the call was updated to a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent single gunshot wound lying on the street, according to KCPD. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

The victim, identified as Neal Harris, was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigation efforts led officials to believe the shooting was a result of a verbal argument that turned physical between multiple parties at a nearby residence, per KCPD.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have started the process of gathering evidence from the scene and speaking with any potential witnesses.

There are currently no persons of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

