Shooting leaves 1 man in life-threatening condition Saturday in 1100 block of Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Saturday afternoon left one man with life-threatening injuries in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting around 3:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the male victim.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD is investigating the shooting.

