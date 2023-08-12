Shooting near Country Club Plaza Saturday leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting just west of the Country Club Plaza just before noon Saturday.

Officers were dispatched just before 12:00 p.m. on reports of a disturbance in the 4600 block of Liberty. While en route, officers received word the call was updated to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle collided with parked and unoccupied vehicles near the intersection of East 47th Street and Liberty Avenue. Officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle involved in the collision.

Based on preliminary investigation efforts, it is likely shots were fired from outside the vehicle and into the victim's vehicle. It is believed this resulted in the collision, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson.

An adult male was located near the crime scene and taken into custody. He is believed to be the primary person of interest, per KCPD.

Detectives are not currently searching for additional persons of interest and believe there is no continued threat to the community.

Detectives will speak with potential witnesses to investigate what events led up to the shooting.

The investigation is considered ongoing.

