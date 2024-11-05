Shooting near Westport that 5 injured started with robbery inside music studio, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wounded in an Oct. 9 gunfight at a Westport recording studio is charged with attempted robbery and two other felonies.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jerome Washington, age not given, with attempted first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm — dangerous felon/prior conviction.

The shooting, which injured five people, occurred at about 8 p.m. at a recording studio at 315 Westport Road.

A court document states one of the shooting victims told police he and two other men went to the studio to make music.

The victim told police he normally called the recording studio's producer to be let inside the building.

The men found the entry door open and decided to go in.

They walked upstairs to find five men holding AR-style rifles and handguns with high-capacity drum magazines, according to the court document.

The producer told the three men to leave and two of them went to a recreation room on the other side of the studio.

One man stayed in the studio and Washington walked up to the man and would not let him leave.

Washington hit the victim in the head with a handgun, went through his pockets and tried to steal the victim's backpack.

The men in the recording studio exchanged gunfire with at least one of the victims.

Police found three men with critical gunshot wounds. Two other victims went on their own to a hospital.

The city shut down the business, Westport Media Collective, after the shootings because it was operating without a proper license.

