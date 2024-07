KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting on U.S. Highway 71 at Blue River Road on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. and the victim arrived at Research Medical Center.

The shooting impacted traffic on the northbound lanes of the highway while police investigated the incident.

By 9:30 p.m., the lanes were cleared.

No word on what led to the violence.

