Shooting that killed 13-year-old, man in Douglas County was apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 13-year-old was among the victims in a double shooting that happened early Monday morning in Douglas County, Kansas, authorities said.

At around 7 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the 700 block of east 1550 Road on a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two bodies inside the home.

The victims were later identified as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch.

An initial investigation found Hayden died after being shot, and her father died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office is with this family in this most horrific time of tragedy, and we hope for healing and peace as they work through what is the most painful time no family should have to endure,” Jay Armbrister, Douglas County Sheriff, said in a statement.

—

