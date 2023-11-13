Shooting victim found critically wounded Sunday night in Gladstone, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police found a critically wounded shooting victim in a parking lot Sunday night in Gladstone, Missouri.

Investigators have a person of interest they are looking for, but are not releasing information about that person.

The 30-year-old man was found about 6:30 p.m. in a strip mall parking lot in the 7700 block of North Oak Trafficway, according to a Gladstone police department spokesman.

No word on what led to the shooting.

