Shooting victim from a June KCMO shooting died from his injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 70-year-old victim of a June 5, 2021 shooting died of his injuries on Sept. 4, 2021.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Wabash Ave. where Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers found the victim with gunshot wounds, according to a department spokesperson.

The victim, Dennis Trusewicz, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries which he later died from earlier this month.

The suspect in the case was the victim's son, Dennis Trusewicz, 35, who was charged with first-degree aggravated assault and armed criminal action.

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide on Sept. 9.

KCPD said that the case will be resubmitted with the victim's death, resulting in a "consideration of upgrading the charges in this case."

