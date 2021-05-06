1 dead, 1 wounded Tuesday night at Blue Parkway Shops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another wounded Tuesday night an east Kansas City, Missouri, shopping center.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. at a restaurant at the Blue Parkway Shops in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway.

Police were on the scene Wednesday night and yellow police tape blocked off the crime scene.

