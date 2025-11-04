Sideshow drivers damaged Waldo intersection Friday city workers spent 18 months renovating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sideshow drivers damaged an intersection Friday where city leaders and neighbors just celebrated an 18-month, $14 million dollar upgrade at 75th Street and Wornall Road in the Waldo neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Mayor Quinton Lucas sent KSHB 41 a statement from Mayor Lucas on Monday night:

"Sideshows are dangerous to spectators and bystanders and are a blight on our community," Lucas said in his statement. "KCPD will investigate this weekend's incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. We are proud of our City's millions in water and road resurfacing infrastructure investment through Waldo and will ensure the cosmetic improvements are maintained as well."

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to several calls of sideshows. The department's helicopter also was used in an effort to stop the destructive behavior.

Two vehicles hit stop sticks deployed by KCPD officers.

The department's spokesperson sent KSHB 41 this statement:

"I want to take this opportunity to highlight the consistent efforts the department has taken, and will continue to take, to put a stop to illegal sideshows and street racing, according to the statement. "We often share those enforcement efforts on our department socials and will continue to do so as our enforcement operations continue. Everyone deserves to feel safe when in their homes, businesses, or travelling on city roadways—stopping illegal sideshows is undoubtedly a part of that.

Kansas City, Missouri's Public Works Director, Michael Shaw, who attended the celebration of the completion of the months-long project, said the area had been rebuilt from top to bottom.

