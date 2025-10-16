Kansas City, Missouri, celebrates completion of $14M Wornall Road project

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city, including the Waldo neighborhood, where she covered this story on Thursday. Share your story idea with Megan .

City and neighborhood leaders gathered Thursday in Waldo to celebrate the completion of a $14 million, 18-month-long construction project centered around the intersection of 75th and Wornall Road.

"Today the work is done, and we are proud to deliver for Kansas City," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 18-month construction project , which took three years of planning , delivered smooth roads for drivers after years of difficult conditions.

"The bumpiness and the horrible condition is now smooth and easy to travel," KCMO Councilwoman Andrea Bough said.

The Wornall Road project brought relief to area businesses and residents who endured the lengthy construction period.

"We know it was a tough assignment for our Waldo businesses, but we thank you," Michael Shaw, KCMO Director of Public Works, said.

Residents in the neighborhood expressed appreciation for the completed work.

John Batten/KSHB Waldo neighborhood business owner Lynn Ziegler

"This intersection has been so crazy; One lanes and traffic get all eeehhh," said Lynn Ziegler, who owns an Allstate agency in the area.

"It was a pain, now it's a lot better," said Trent Welch, who lives in Waldo.

John Batten/KSHB KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis interviews Waldo resident Trent Welch

"So much construction needed to be done. The revitalization has been great watching the community thrive," Ziegler said.

Shaw noted that the area has undergone comprehensive improvements.

"This area has been literally rebuilt from top to bottom," Shaw said.

John Batten/KSHB Michael Shaw, KCMO Director of Public Works

"The road to success is under construction, so we're coming to a street near you," Shaw said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

