Waldo Area Business Association gets creative to draw customers while Wornall roadwork continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stretch of Wornall Road at 75th Street is currently a headache for drivers, business owners and customers.

On Dec. 7, 2023, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved $13.9 million in improvements to the area surrounding the intersection. Some of those improvements focus on adding sidewalks, more parking, new pavement and traffic signals. The city said the roadwork is on track to be completed in fall 2025.

Another year of roadwork could create some groans, but the executive director of the Waldo Area Business Association said this is what they wanted for a safer area.

“We need to remember we've been advocating for this project for 10 to 12 years now. So, in a lot of ways, we've really been marching towards this since then... let's finish strong and there is light at the end of the tunnel. It's going to be so great when it's over," said Sean Anderson, executive director.

The latest information KSHB 41 News received from the city has the south parking lot to be completed by July 26. The paving of Wornall Road from 73rd Terrace to 75th Street is expected to be done by August. The work on 75th Street from Washington Street to Wyandotte Street should be done by November. Then, the work on Wornall Road from 75th Street to 79th Street should begin in early 2025. All of those time frames are weather permitting.

Anderson said that the business association has gotten creative when bringing in business. It is doing Waldo Wednesdays where Anderson said they "cash mob" businesses by identifying a restaurant and retail space and promoting them on social media. The honorary mayor, George Medina, is also helping the neighborhood.

"So every week we've been doing gift card giveaways, some funded by us and funded by Mayor Medina, to get people out the door, get them coming and shopping down in this area. We've provided signage up and down Waldo to remind people that businesses are open and will remain open. You know, show people where to park, reminding people all the great things that we have to offer down here," Anderson said.

Soap Refill Station is currently awaiting the completion of the south parking lot in front of its storefront so customers have easier access. Manager Lexy Reynolds said they anticipated the worst when it came to the construction, but sales are only slightly down.

"Honestly, it's been pretty good. We've been staying steady. We still have like a very established customer base I think. The main thing that we're losing are just people driving by going like, Hey, what's that? You know, and then just checking it out. So we're losing a lot of newer people, I'd say. But other than that, I think we're staying afloat," Reynolds said.

She added that she hopes the finished improvements bring in more business to Waldo.

The Waldo Area Business Association posts regular updates from the city on its website.