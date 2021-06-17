Sideshow spectator suffers broken neck, leg after car slammed into crowd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sideshow spectator suffered a broken neck and a broken leg Sunday night when a car slammed into a throng of spectators.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a Facebook post that about 100 people showed up around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at First Street and Osage Avenue for the show.

Drivers maneuver their vehicles to go in circles, producing thick tire smoke and ear-splitting noise. The fun ended when a late 1990s Ford Mustang spun into the crowd, according to a police department statement.

The car hit a 24-year-old man, who suffered severe injuries.

"We realize the driver of this vehicle didn't head out Sunday night with the intent of seriously injuring someone; he was looking for fun," according to the statement. "But when your fun puts someone in the hospital, it's time to do the right thing and take responsibility."

The driver and his car have not been found.

Police are urging the driver to contact them at 913-596-3000.

Police also are asking anyone who attended or has video of the sideshow that will help identify the hit-and-run driver to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

