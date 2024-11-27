Silver Advisory issued for missing L. Summit man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Lee's Summit man with dementia who is hearing impaired.

The Lee's Summit Police Department says Robert Schick, 79 left his residence on Waterfall Court to get pizza down the street about 5:30 Tuesday evening.

He has not returned.

His last location via license reader was at Downstreet Casino in Oklahoma just before 10:30 p.m.

Schick is 5'-9", with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, red shirt and black jeans.

He is driving a Black 2018 Chrysler 300 with Mo. tag XE4E6E.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Schick should call 911, or the Lee's Summit Police Department at 816 969-7390.

