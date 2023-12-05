Silver advisory issued for missing Liberty man, 81

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Bert L. Torrey, 81, was last seen around 6 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, leaving his home in near NE 77th Street and Nebo Hills Road in rural Liberty.

Authorities say Torrey left the home without medication for dementia and diabetes.

At the time of his disappearance, Torrey was wearing an unknown color shirt, a black furry coat, blue jean overalls and bronze work boots.

Torrey is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with white hair and gray eyes. He has a short and white beard that is full.

He may be driving a maroon 2018 Chrysler 200 with Missouri license plate NA4X4N.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3700.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.