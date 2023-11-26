Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Lawrence man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Stephen Earle Glass, 79, of Lawrence, Kansas.

Glass left his house around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. He has not been heard from since.

His family believes he is in need of immediate assistance due to medical issues, according to the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.

Glass is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes, according to LPD.

Glass is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander with a Kansas license plate that reads "388KHV."

Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department Stephen Earle Glass was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2023. He is believed to be driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with Kansas license plate 388KHV.

If you see Glass or his vehicle, call 911 immediately.

