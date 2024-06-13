Silver alert issued for missing 61-year-old Independence man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 61-year-old man.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Ronnie Everett Coleman, 61, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in the 600 block of Sundown Drive in Independence.

Authorities say Coleman suffers from a learning disability.

Coleman is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Coleman is partially blind.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing an unknown colored shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s whereabouts should call 911.

—

