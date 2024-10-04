Silver alert issued for missing 75-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman.

Maggie Thompson was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the 9000 block of Sycamore Way.

At the time she was last seen, Thompson was wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and black and red shoes.

Thomspon, who has been diagnosed with dementia and type 2 diabetes, is described as a Black female, five-feet, two-inches tall, 102 pound, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Thompson should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

