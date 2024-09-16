Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old KC man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old KC man.

Victor Sahagun, 86, is 5'-9", 160 pounds.

Kansas City police say he was last seen near E. 27th Terrace and Topping Avenue about 6 a.m. Sunday near Blue Valley Park.

Victor is presumed to be on foot, heading in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, green jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Victor suffers from dementia and is in need of immediate medical attention.

If you know his whereabouts please call 9-1-1.

