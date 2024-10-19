Silver alert issued for missing 86-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

Victor Sahagun-Mejia left his residence in the area of 27th Street and Topping Avenue in Kansas City at 7 a.m. Saturday and has not returned since.

Sahagun-Mejia, who has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, dark blue collared shirt, and black pants and has a mustache.

Anyone with information about Sahagun-Mejia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD at 816-234-5043.

—