Silver Alert issued for missing Atchison woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77 year0old Atchison woman.

The Atchison Police Department says 77 year-old Janice Buttron was last seen around 11 p.m. missing from her home near S. 8th Street and Spruce Street in Atchison. She is on foot.

Buttron is a white female, 5'-3" tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a long sleeve cream colored t-shirt, smiley face slippers, and wearing glasses.

Buttron has a condition impairing memory.

If you see Janice Buttron call 911, or the Atchison County Sheriff's Office at 913 367-4323.

