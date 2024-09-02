Silver alert issued for missing Independence woman, 67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement issued a silver alert Monday morning for a missing 67-year-old woman out of Independence.

The Independence Police Department says Donna Deloris Morgan was last seen walking just after 7 a.m. Monday in the neighborhood near 819 S. Huttig Ave.

Police say Morgan suffers from early stages of dementia and other medical conditions that require several medications.

Morgan is described as a Black woman, five-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo on her right shoulder.

At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a white T-shirt, black scrub pants and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about Morgan should call 911 or Independence police at 816-325-7300.

