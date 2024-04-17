Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City, Kansas, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday night for a missing 82-year-old man who needs medical treatment.

Thomas Avila was last seen about 10:30 Tuesday morning leaving his residence in the 7800 block of Freeman Avenue in KCK, police said.

Avila was driving his 2018 black Buick Enclave with Kansas license tag 363 LTR.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds.

Police said Avila has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Police said Avila id on dialysis.

Anyone with information about Thomas Avila should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.