KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Lawrence man late Thursday evening.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 84-year-old Keith W. Schmitz.

The KBI said his whereabouts are unknown but he is likely driving a black 2001 Cadillac Eldorado with Kansas license plates 98817.

Below is a picture of the car:

KBI Silver alert vehicle

Schmitz is diagnosed with dementia and may need help returning home safely.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

