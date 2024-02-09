Silver alert issued for missing Lee’s Summit man, 74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a silver alert for a missing Lee’s Summit man.

Police say Michael Jeffrey Mercer, 74, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday walking in the area of NE Tudor Road and NE Bronco Crossing.

Mercer has been diagnosed with dementia and was “very confused” on Thursday.

Mercer is described as a white male, five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat, navy coat, dark olive-green slacks and suede shoes.

Anyone with information about Mercer is asked to call 911 or Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-7390.

