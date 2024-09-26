Silver alert issued for missing Warrensburg man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing 72-year-old Warrensburg man.

Thomas Jonathan Gill left his residence on Sunday, Sept. 22, and was last seen around 10 a.m., Sept. 23, at the Casey’s convenience store at the Higginsville Junction at Highway 13 and Interstate 70. Troopers say Gill was walking toward the Pilot Truck Stop at 6676 Highway 13 and has not been seen since.

Gill, who has been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown hair.

Gill is said to stand with his back hunched over and shuffles when he walks.

Anyone with information about Gill’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Warrensburg Police Department at 660-747-5511.

