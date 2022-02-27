Silver alert: Lenexa police ask for help locating 85-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 85-year-old man with dementia.

Richard Rising was last seen Feb. 26 around 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 11800 block of west 78th Terrace, according to police.

He is about five feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Rising drives a red or maroon 2019 Ford F-150 with a Kansas military veteran tag numbered 82842.

He is possibly headed to Cocoa, Florida.

Those with information on Rising's location are asked to call 911.

