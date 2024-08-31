Single-engine plane damaged while taking off Saturday at Lawrence Regional Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 75-year-old Lawrence, Kansas, pilot escaped serious injury Saturday after his aircraft suffered a mechanical failure during takeoff.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the pilot was on a runway around 11:20 a.m. taking off in a 1968 Cessna 177 airplane from Lawrence Regional Airport.

During the takeoff, the plane suffered a mechanical failure causing the airplane to veer to the left before it could take off.

The plane continued off the left side of the runway where the front nose of the airplane collapsed.

Troopers say the plane suffered prop damage and damage to the front of the aircraft before it came to rest facing east on another runway.

