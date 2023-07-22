Single-vehicle crash in south KCMO Saturday injures driver and passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash in south Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning left the driver with life-threatening injuries and a passenger with critical injuries, according to a spokesperson with the KCMO Police Department.

The crash took place near 67th Street and Swope Parkway.

A brown/tan Chevy C10 was headed south on Swope Parkway at a high rate of speed while meandering through both southbound traffic lanes and crossing over into the northbound lane to pass a vehicle.

After losing control, the Chevy traveled off the roadway to the right and struck and knocked a metal light pole out of the ground, which fell onto a tree. The vehicle began rolling, and both the driver and passenger were ejected from the Chevy.

The Chevy then struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the passenger was transported with critical injuries.

The KCMO Police Department is investigating whether impairment was involved in the incident.

