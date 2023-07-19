Small plane crashes Wednesday morning in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is responding to a plane crash in Gardner, Kansas.

A small plane reportedly crashed Wednesday morning near West 183rd Street and Waverly Road, about five miles from New Century AirCenter.

The pilot of the plane was able to exit the crashed vehicle and is walking around, per the sheriff's office.

Johnson County MED-ACT said one patient, a 68-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with back and facial injuries.

A KSHB 41 News crew is en route to the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.