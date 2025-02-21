Small plane makes emergency landing in Linn County, Kansas; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pilot escaped uninjured after his small plane made an emergency landing Thursday in Linn County, Kansas.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. in a field southeast of County Roads 1650 and 1095.

Matthew Evans, 42, of Indianapolis, was the pilot and only occupant of the 1968 Cessba 177A.

Evans told investigators the plane's fuel line froze and forced the emergency landing.

Linn County is about 80 miles south of Kansas City.

The county seat is Mound City.

