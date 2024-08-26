Watch Now
Smithville man killed in Sunday morning crash on Missouri 291

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 291 early Sunday morning.

Liberty Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to a crash on 291 and North Ash Avenue.

Investigators determined a Cadillac CTS4 was northbound on 291 and crossed over into the southbound lanes, striking a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Cadillac, 18-year-old Brandon Durossette, of Smithville, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation of the crash remains under investigation.

