Smithville man killed in Sunday morning crash on Missouri 291

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 291 early Sunday morning.

Liberty Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to a crash on 291 and North Ash Avenue.

Investigators determined a Cadillac CTS4 was northbound on 291 and crossed over into the southbound lanes, striking a Honda Pilot.

The driver of the Cadillac, 18-year-old Brandon Durossette, of Smithville, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Investigation of the crash remains under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.